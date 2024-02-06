Biden to veto bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden would veto the bill on financing for Israel without support for Ukraine and border protection, the Office of Management and Budget said in its release, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"If the President were presented with H.R. 7217 [the bill on aid to Israel - TASS], he would veto it, the statement reads. "The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President’s desk," the Office said.

"The Administration strongly opposes this ploy which does nothing to secure the border" and does nothing to help Ukraine, it added.

