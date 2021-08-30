Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday

Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The meeting is taking place two days later than originally scheduled, as Biden oversees the response to Hurricane Ida and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

News.Az

News.Az