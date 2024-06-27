Biden, Trump to face off in first US presidential debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off for the first debate of the 2024 presidential election campaign.

The Democratic and Republican party nominees will take the debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday evening, less than five months before the vote on November 5, News.Az reports.Opinion polls show President Biden and ex-President Trump remain locked in a tight race that experts say could come down to a handful of key swing states.The process will last 90 minutes. While one participant is speaking, the other's microphone will be muted.It is reported that the main topic will be economics and migration.

News.Az