Biden: US gov’t will continue to support sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his government will continue to support the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The remarks came during a closed-door meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly trade and security issues, and regional developments, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts to help remove obstacles in the Istanbul grain deal and to resume the exports from Ukrainian ports, the statement said.

The US president also said that Türkiye is an "important actor" in Sweden's NATO accession process, it added.

Also, Biden conveyed his condolences to Erdogan over Sunday’s deadly terror attack in Istanbul.

At least six people were killed and 81 injured in Sunday's bomb blast, which the Turkish government confirmed was carried out by the terror group YPG/PKK.

