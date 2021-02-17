Biden: US to have 600M vaccine doses by end of July

Biden: US to have 600M vaccine doses by end of July

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that every American will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, according to Anadolu Agency.

Responding to questions from American citizens at a CNN town hall, Biden said there were only 50 million vaccine doses available when he took office on Jan. 6.

"By the end of July, we’ll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American," he added.

He said there will be 400 million vaccine doses available by the end of May.

The US continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic, which has infected over 27.7 million people in the country and killed nearly 488,000 since the first case was detected in February last year.

News.Az