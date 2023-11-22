Biden welcomes Israel-Hamas prisoner swap deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden on early Wednesday welcomed a prisoner swap deal reached between Israel and Hamas, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. That’s why—from the earliest moments of Hamas’s brutal assault—my national security team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens,” according to a statement from the White House.

Biden thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their “critical leadership and partnership” in reaching the deal.

“It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented,” he added.

The Israeli government agreed to a prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian group Hamas early Wednesday.

Under the Qatar-mediated agreement, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into the Gaza Strip.

News.Az