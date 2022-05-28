Biden’s administration approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden’s administration has approved sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unidentified US officials.

The systems in question could be M31 GMLRS, short for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, the report said.

The transfer, which will be part of the next weapons package for Ukraine, will be announced next week, the officials said. The M31 GMLRS has the range of 70 km to 500 km depending on the ammunition. The system can be equipped with satellite-guided missiles.

M31 GMLRS is a tracked vehicle, and further weapons packages could include wheeled High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the US hadn’t yet made a final decision about shipping MLRS’s to Ukraine. US news media have reported the US didn’t make these shipments yet in an effort to prevent the conflict from escalating.

News.Az