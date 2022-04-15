Biden’s visit to Ukraine not planned: White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden is not currently planning to visit Ukraine, a White House spokesperson announced Friday during the Pod Save America podcast, News.Az reports.

"No. no," Jen Psaki said in answer to questions on whether the administration was even considering sending President Biden to Ukraine.

In response to a question about whether he was ready to go to Ukraine during a brief conversation with reporters on Thursday, President Biden answered ‘yes’.

Earlier, the American press, citing sources, reported that Washington could send a high-ranking administration official to Kyiv. It could be either Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

