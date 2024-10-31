Bill Clinton under fire for stating Israel was "forced" to kill civilians in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former United States President Bill Clinton is facing backlash from US Muslim and Arab Americans after saying Israel has been “forced” to kill civilians in Gaza and suggesting Israel was in the Holy Land “first”, before the Palestinians.

Speaking at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Michigan, a crucial swing US state with large Arab and Muslim populations who the Democrats are trying to win over, Clinton said he understands people’s concerns about the bloodshed in Gaza, but said Israel has no choice but to inflict large civilian losses, even as it is accused of genocide in the International Court of Justice.“Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded. They’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself,” Clinton said.“I’m going to do everything I can to convince people they cannot murder their way out of this, either side,” he later added.Since Israel’s war on Gaza broke out, Israeli forces have killed more than 43,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, the majority women and children. A United Nations-backed commission has accused Israel’s military of “crimes against humanity” during the war, including forced starvation and intentional attacks on civilians, as well as blaming Palestinian groups for war crimes.Clinton also stirred controversy when he said Israelis were in the Holy Land “first”.“I got news for [Hamas]—[Israelis] were there first, before their faith existed,” he said, avoiding reference to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians ethnically cleansed from their homes in 1948, during the war that established Israel.

