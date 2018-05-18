Bill "On Free Economic Zone" approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bill "On Free Economic Zone in Alat" was submitted for discussion at the plenary session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Friday.

According to Oxu.Az, the law defines a special legal regime for the activities, development and management of the Free Economic Zone.

The free zone creates an appropriate executive authority and applies free zone legislation there.

If there is disagreement between this legislation and the main legislation, the legislation of the free economic zone has the advantage.

