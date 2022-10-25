Bill on state budget for 2023 submitted to Azerbaijani parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bill on the “State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023” has been submitted to the country’s Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

The bill will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the bill, the revenues are forecast at 30.7 billion manats ($18.06 billion), up 5.2% from 2022 and 16.4% from 2021.

The expenditures for the 2023 budget are expected to be 33.33 billion manats ($19.59 billion), up 1 billion manats ($0.59 billion) from 2022 and 5.9 billion manats ($3.47 billion) from 2021.

News.Az