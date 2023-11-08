Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day installed in Ukraine
On the occasion of 8 November – Azerbaijan's Victory Day, special billboards have been installed on the Ukrainian cities of Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr, News.Az reports.
The billboards featured the Azerbaijani flag and the Khari Bulbul - a symbol of remembrance of the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War, as well as slogans such as "Victory Day of Azerbaijan".