Yandex metrika counter

Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day installed in Ukraine

  • Politics
  • Share
Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day installed in Ukraine

On the occasion of 8 November – Azerbaijan's Victory Day, special billboards have been installed on the Ukrainian cities of Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr, News.Az reports. 

The billboards featured the Azerbaijani flag and the Khari Bulbul - a symbol of remembrance of the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War, as well as slogans such as "Victory Day of Azerbaijan".

News about - Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day installed in Ukraine

News about - Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day installed in Ukraine

News about - Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day installed in Ukraine


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      