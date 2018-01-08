Binagadi transport hub to start operating from 13 January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Transport Agency (BNA) is completing work on creation of a new Binagadi transport hub.

BNA informs that the new transport hub, located near the Darnagul metro station, will be commissioned on 13 January.

Service of 112 buses on 12 routes and creation of taxi stops is planned on the territory of the hub. After the hub begins its operation, it is going to become the final stop of the suburban bus routes that run to the Azadlig Avenue metro station. The hub is created with the purpose of eliminating the chaotic traffic and density in this area.

News.Az

News.Az