Binali Yildirim to meet with children of Azerbaijani martyrs

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet with the children of Azerbaijani martyrs.

According to Oxu.Az, the due information was provided by official circles of Turkey.

Within the framework of the "Children of Turkish and Azerbaijani martyrs hug" project, the Azerbaijani delegation will be received in Turkey.

The meeting will take place in the palace of Chankaya.

