Binali Yildirim: Turkey and Azerbaijan are two fraternal states

Azerbaijan and Turkey are two friendly and fraternal countries that work together on the regional and international arena.

The chairman of the Great National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Binali Yildirim made the due statement at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

The head of the TGNA stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey are "one nation and two states".

"We are two friendly and fraternal countries that work together to resolve regional issues and in the international arena. I am confident that this visit will give an impetus to the further development of our relations. I feel a sense of satisfaction in connection with staying in such a beautiful country as Azerbaijan, I cordially welcome all the Azerbaijani people, " Yildirim said.

News.Az

