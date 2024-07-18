Bitcoin climbs to $66,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 17, Bitcoin reached $66,000, marking a four-week high. This 15% increase since the start of the upward trend on July 12, to reach $63,000 three days later, was fueled by consistent buying pressure, News.Az reports citing Cointribune.

However, the road to historic highs remains fraught with obstacles.According to CoinGlass, resistance on the exchange order books has not prevented the rise, but challenges remain, including the issue of “open interest” and high resistance levels.Credible Crypto points out that there are about 1,500 BTC in resistance above, with demand reaching $70,000 on Binance.“Serious buyers are needed to overcome this thickness of the order books,” he says.Another trader, Skew, hopes that the limitation of buyers during declines will help maintain the week’s gains.Bitcoin against market forcesOne of the key factors influencing the Bitcoin market is the impact of Mt. Gox funds. Charles Edwards, founder of the crypto asset fund Capriole Investments, mentioned that 65% of Mt. Gox funds have already been released without causing a massive sell-off.This suggests some resilience of BTC despite the release of these funds.Daan Crypto Trades optimistically adds that pushing the green zone forward could put us back on the path of increases before the end of summer. To reinforce this sentiment, he published an explanatory chart on X.This dynamic context shows how unpredictable the crypto market can be, and how important it is for investors to remain vigilant.Notable fact: 65% of Mt. Gox funds released without a massive sell-off.In conclusion, Bitcoin shows signs of recovery despite challenges. “We must remain attentive to fluctuations and constantly adapt,” summarizes Charles Edwards.

