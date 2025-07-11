Bitcoin continues bull run, reaches record $118,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin soared to a new milestone, surpassing $118,000 for the first time, as its record-breaking rally continued on July 11.

The cryptocurrency surged by 3.9%, fueling optimism among options traders who are now targeting even higher prices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rally triggered a major unwinding of short positions, with over a billion dollars worth of bets against the token getting liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Coinglass.

Investors also rushed into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), pouring in a net US$1.2 billion (S$1.5 billion) on July 10.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, jumped as much as 6.4 per cent to US$2,999, driven by strong inflows into its US spot ETFs. Investors added US$383 million across the group of nine funds - the second-highest daily total on record. Open interest for Ether futures offered by CME Group hit a record, indicating growing institutional interest.

Bitcoin’s breakout, fuelled in part by institutional demand, is the latest validation for crypto bulls, who pounced after the November election on bets that the second Trump presidency will usher in a new era of permissive regulation. A Congressional committee declared the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week”.

The biggest digital asset by market value is up around 25 per cent in 2025 amid the broader rally in risk assets that has also sent stocks to all-time highs.

Bullish comments by US President Donald Trump over his Truth Social social media site helped to fuel the optimism on July 10.

