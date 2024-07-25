Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin falls to $64K as US tech sell-off impacts crypto

  • Economics
  • Share
Bitcoin falls to $64K as US tech sell-off impacts crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped more than 3% at the start of Asian trading hours, driven by a wider stock market sell-off and declining sentiment for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

BTC plummeted from over $65,500 to approximately $64,000 within minutes as Tokyo trading began. This sharp decline led to the liquidation of more than $250 million in bullish bets, marking the worst impact since early July, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Liquidations happen when exchanges forcibly close a trader’s leveraged position due to a loss of the initial margin. This data helps traders see leverage being removed from popular futures products, serving as a short-term indicator of reduced price volatility.

The CoinDesk 20 (CD20), an index tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (excluding stablecoins), also saw a 3.3% drop.

Ether (ETH) longs lost the most at $100 million, driven by a 7.5% slump in the token amid outflows from the newly launched ETH ETF.

Binance recorded the highest liquidations among exchanges at $118 million, of which 88% were long trades.
OKX and Huobi – popular among Asia-based traders – recorded as much as 94% of long traders opened on their exchange liquidated.

The dive came as U.S. technology stocks took a hit on Wednesday, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index to lose 660 points, its biggest drop since 2022.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      