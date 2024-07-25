Bitcoin falls to $64K as US tech sell-off impacts crypto

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped more than 3% at the start of Asian trading hours, driven by a wider stock market sell-off and declining sentiment for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

BTC plummeted from over $65,500 to approximately $64,000 within minutes as Tokyo trading began. This sharp decline led to the liquidation of more than $250 million in bullish bets, marking the worst impact since early July, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Liquidations happen when exchanges forcibly close a trader’s leveraged position due to a loss of the initial margin. This data helps traders see leverage being removed from popular futures products, serving as a short-term indicator of reduced price volatility.The CoinDesk 20 (CD20), an index tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (excluding stablecoins), also saw a 3.3% drop.Ether (ETH) longs lost the most at $100 million, driven by a 7.5% slump in the token amid outflows from the newly launched ETH ETF.Binance recorded the highest liquidations among exchanges at $118 million, of which 88% were long trades.OKX and Huobi – popular among Asia-based traders – recorded as much as 94% of long traders opened on their exchange liquidated.The dive came as U.S. technology stocks took a hit on Wednesday, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index to lose 660 points, its biggest drop since 2022.

News.Az