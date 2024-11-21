Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $96,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin continued its ascent towards the $100,000 mark on Thursday, with investors increasingly optimistic that a more cryptocurrency-friendly regulatory stance under President-elect Donald Trump will trigger a new era of growth for the asset.

Bitcoin prices topped $96,000 for the first time in Asia trade, touching a high just above $96,898, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The cryptocurrency's price has more than doubled this year and is up about 40% in the two weeks since Trump was voted in as the next U.S. president and a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers were elected to Congress.Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet" and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.More than $4 billion has streamed into U.S. listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds since the election. This week, there was a strong debut for options on BlackRock's ETF, with call options - bets on the price going up - more popular than puts.Crypto-related stocks have been soaring along with the bitcoin price and shares in bitcoin miner MARA Holdings were up nearly 14% overnight, while MicroStrategy a loss-making software company that has been buying bitcoin, rose 10% to take its market capitalisation beyond $100 billion.

