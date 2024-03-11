Bitcoin hits new record level of $71,500

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Bitcoin hit a new record level of $71,500 on Monday, increasing by 2.7% on a daily basis, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Closing last week at around $69,000, the biggest cryptocurrency hit the $71,000 level, and it is at around $71,550 as of 11.30 a.m. (GMT0830).

Bitcoin has been on an upward trend since mid-January, related to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to allow spot Bitcoin ETFs or exchange-traded funds.

With this move, investors are able to trade Bitcoin without owning it.

Bitcoin's market cap reached $1.4 trillion, according to coinmarketcap data, while its 24-hour transaction volume was at $47 billion as of GMT0830.

News.Az