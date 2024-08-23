Bitcoin miners’ reserves reach two-year high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin miners' reserves hitting a two-year high are attracting attention and raising concerns about a potential significant price drop, with analysts comparing it to past declines. As always, predicting outcomes in the crypto world remains uncertain, News.Az reports citing Cointurk .

Bitcoin Miners’ Reserves at Two-Year PeakLooking back, during periods when miners’ reserves increased significantly, Bitcoin prices experienced notable declines. For instance, in May 2018, when reserves exceeded 400,000 BTC, Bitcoin’s value was $8,475. However, within seven months, this value dropped by 63% to $3,183. A similar scenario occurred in November 2021. When reserves approached 500,000 BTC, Bitcoin’s price fell from $64,000 to $35,058 within two months.Recent data shows that Bitcoin reserves have risen to 368,000 BTC, equivalent to approximately $22.36 billion. Such a large accumulation indicates that miners might be preparing to offload their Bitcoin holdings. If this offloading occurs, it could create significant selling pressure on the market.Miners’ Difficult Situation ContinuesThings are not going well for Bitcoin miners. Operational costs are rising, and the halving event in April reduced rewards, narrowing profit margins. Currently, the cost of producing one Bitcoin is approximately $72,224. However, Bitcoin is currently trading at $60,797, indicating that many miners are operating at a loss. Financial pressure may push more miners to sell their reserves, and recent developments could further drive prices down.However, there is another side to the story. The decreasing amount of Bitcoin on exchanges suggests that some investors are inclined to hold their Bitcoin for the long term. Additionally, in the past six weeks, large investors, known as whales, have accumulated approximately 94,700 BTC. Despite short-term uncertainties, this indicates continued confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value.Uncertainties About the Future PrevailDuring such a challenging period for miners, Bitcoin’s future remains uncertain. However, signals that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates in September could positively impact Bitcoin prices. Lower interest rates direct investors towards riskier assets, potentially increasing demand for Bitcoin. It is important to remember that Bitcoin experienced significant value gains during past periods of low interest rates.The coming days in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies seem poised to be active again. All eyes will be on the steps taken by miners.

