Bitcoin price prediction: Investors eyeing $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) price has broken out from a multi-month horizontal resistance level. Bitcoin price has surged by 26% in less than two weeks after the breakout, News.az reports citing The Market Periodical .
The bullish trend has paused near the $91K mark which could generate two scenarios, buying or selling.
Since September, Bitcoin price has received solid boosts. It has been rising by defending an ascending trendline. The steady buying pressure resulted in massive buying pressure. Let’s see how BTC reacts near the $90K territory.
Would Bitcoin Price Approach New ATH Amid This Bull Run?
Bitcoin is a leading coin in the cryptocurrency market with a market value of $1.82 Trillion. BTC crypto was trading at $91,911 with an intraday gain of 2.23%. The trading volume was $48.70 Billion with an elevation of 7.80% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin left a positive impact on the altcoins and the cryptocurrency market has buzzed. The rally was paused near the 91K level but buyers were strong enough. Therefore another rally may be cooking.
If the BTC price manages to dominate the $90 territory, it could be a buying signal. Once the price triggers a pullback and surpasses the last swing high, it has the potential to hit the $100 mark. Amid this strong bullish rally, investors may eye for the $120 hurdle.
Alternatively, if the crypto price fails to hold the $90K hurdle then the price may experience selling pressure. Once the price fails to defend the $80K, investors and traders may prefer to book profit. Here, profit booking could initiate a selling scenario and a massive selling can be seen.
According to the technical indicators, the Bitcoin price has smashed the key moving averages. The RSI has managed to defend the RSI-based moving average which could trigger a bullish forecast.
