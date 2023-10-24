Bitcoin price rises over 12%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Bitcoin rose more than 12% on October 24, News.Az reports citing the trading data.

The cryptocurrency rose in price after reports of Grayscale victory in the appeal court in the case of creating the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Bitcoin.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, in the morning, Bitcoin rose in price by 12.46% per day, to $34,447. Then the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $35,000 for the first time since May 2022, jumping to a maximum of $35,280.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price of more than 20 exchanges, the cost of Bitcoin increased by 12.4%, to an average of $34,445.

Bloomberg previously reported that the US federal appeals court officially recognized the victory of Grayscale Investments in the case of creating an exchange-traded fund for Bitcoin. Thus, the court overturned the decision of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had previously refused the company the creation of an ETF.

