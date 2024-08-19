Bitcoin price stabilizes around $58,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $58,000 on Monday, down 0.7% for the day, continuing the consolidation phase between $57,000 and $62,000 observed over the past ten days, News.Az reports citing FXStreet .

From a technical perspective, the bearish thesis still prevails as BTC struggles to overcome key resistance levels and momentum indicators look weak. Still, investors’ behavior and data about miners’ recent activity suggest a decline in selling pressure, providing some support to the main crypto asset.Technical analysis: BTC extends consolidationBitcoin price continues to consolidate between $57,115 and $62,066, the Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2% and 61.8%, respectively, drawn from the high from July 29 to the low from August 5. On Monday, it trades slightly higher by 0.7% at $58,000.Suppose BTC rises back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $62,066. In that case, it may find some resistance at this level, as it aligns with the previously breached trendline and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average of around $62,226, making it a key resistance zone.Failure to surpass $62,066 could lead to a drop to $57,115 before potentially declining by 19% to revisit the $49,917 daily support level.On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting momentum is weak.On the other hand, if Bitcoin's price can close above $62,066, a rise towards the August 2 high of $65,596 would be on the cards as it would set a higher high on the daily chart. This could lead to a further 6% price increase to test the weekly resistance at $69,648.

