Bitcoin price strives to remain steady above $56,500

BTC price is striving to stay above $56,500. Altcoins remain weak, and for capital inflow to increase, BTC needs to consolidate at higher levels, News.Az reports citing Cointurk .

So, what are the current market predictions for ADA, AVAX, and Shiba Coin? What levels await investors?Weekends are low-volume, and cryptocurrencies are highly vulnerable to sudden drops. In exceptional cases, this can trigger significant movements in the opposite direction. For example, situations where movements similar to previous fake rises continue steadily by making higher lows to catch traders off guard can be observed. For now, we are not experiencing such a scenario this week.EMA20 is at $0.35, and ADA Coin price is lingering below this level. This indicates that upward attempts are still resulting in short-term profit-taking. The advantage for the bulls is maintaining $0.31 as support. If the support remains strong, the key short-term support level of $0.35 can be reclaimed.If the support is lost, the possibility of a destructive drop to $0.24 with closures below $0.31 will emerge. This will be another sign of how much altcoins are pressured despite being in an uptrend, even in the challenging environment of bear markets.Experiencing a decline within a descending channel formation, AVAX Coin is currently trying to maintain the $19.5 support. EMA20 here also indicates a safe zone at $22.46. Closing above this level will reopen the door to $29 and higher peaks. However, closures below the key support at $19.5 will open the door to new lows below the channel’s support line.Although most investors remain patient for more gains, last week’s events made things even more difficult after months of ongoing nightmare. $0.000012 is the key threshold here, and if closures continue above this level, a rise to the breakout level of $0.00002 is possible.The target for closures below the support will be $0.000010 and deeper lows for Shiba Coin.

