Bitcoin price surges past $60,000, recovering losses from Wednesday

Bitcoin's (BTC) price rebounds from Wednesday's declines, trading up 2.3% at $60,320 as of Thursday, News.Az reports citing FXStreet .

However, the recovery could be short-lived as on-chain metrics project a negative outlook, as shown by negative exchange funding rates. At the same time, US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted their second consecutive day of outflows on Wednesday.US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered a second consecutive day of outflow this week, of $105.3 million on Wednesday, according to Coinglass data. As a result, BTC declined by 0.64% on Wednesday and also made a low below $58,000. If this trend continues, Bitcoin's price could decline further, as ETFs' net flow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $46.02 billion, a figure that has been declining since late July.

