Bitcoin price up by 10.03%

Bitcoin grew by 10.03% to the level of $33,456, according to CoinDesk web portal data, TASS reports. 

Bitcoin has demonstrated record-breaking growth over recent months. On January 8, the bitcoin price was at all-time high level, above $41,000.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.


