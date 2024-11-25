Bitcoin rally pauses near $100,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin steadied on Monday after an impressive rally towards the $100,000 mark fell short, with traders questioning if the enthusiasm over US President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance has gone too far.

The digital asset fell as low as $95,776 on Sunday after coming within $300 of the six-figure milestone on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. It rebounded to change hands at $97,550 as of 10:37 a.m. Monday in Singapore, as Trump’s pick of hedge fund executive Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary helped sentiment in global markets.Investors are worried Bitcoin “will have to take a breather now that it has basically tested the $100,000 level,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, adding that bullishness around Bitcoin “is getting extreme.”Trump’s incoming US administration is viewed as a crypto tailwind across Wall Street and beyond. The overall value of the digital-asset market has surged about $1 trillion since the Republican’s victory on Nov. 5.Trump has promised friendlier regulations and pledged to set up a national Bitcoin stockpile, though the timeline for implementation and the feasibility of the Bitcoin reserve remain open questions.“I’m seeing an increasing skew to the sell side as we near the $100,000 mark,” said David Lawant, head of research at crypto prime broker FalconX. “This suggests we may experience consolidation around this level in the near term before a sustained breakthrough above it.”Traders had seized on the US crypto outlook to push Bitcoin to the verge of $100,000, a symbolic level that for crypto supporters repudiates skeptics who see little intrinsic value in digital assets.

