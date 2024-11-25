Bitcoin rally pauses near $100,000
Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin steadied on Monday after an impressive rally towards the $100,000 mark fell short, with traders questioning if the enthusiasm over US President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance has gone too far.The digital asset fell as low as $95,776 on Sunday after coming within $300 of the six-figure milestone on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
It rebounded to change hands at $97,550 as of 10:37 a.m. Monday in Singapore, as Trump’s pick of hedge fund executive Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary helped sentiment in global markets.
Investors are worried Bitcoin “will have to take a breather now that it has basically tested the $100,000 level,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, adding that bullishness around Bitcoin “is getting extreme.”
Trump’s incoming US administration is viewed as a crypto tailwind across Wall Street and beyond. The overall value of the digital-asset market has surged about $1 trillion since the Republican’s victory on Nov. 5.
Trump has promised friendlier regulations and pledged to set up a national Bitcoin stockpile, though the timeline for implementation and the feasibility of the Bitcoin reserve remain open questions.
“I’m seeing an increasing skew to the sell side as we near the $100,000 mark,” said David Lawant, head of research at crypto prime broker FalconX. “This suggests we may experience consolidation around this level in the near term before a sustained breakthrough above it.”
Traders had seized on the US crypto outlook to push Bitcoin to the verge of $100,000, a symbolic level that for crypto supporters repudiates skeptics who see little intrinsic value in digital assets.