Bitcoin reaches all-time high, surpassing $89,000

Bitcoin’s historic rally has propelled the digital asset past $89,000, pushing the overall cryptocurrency market to a level unseen since the peak of the pandemic.

The surge comes as traders anticipate a potential crypto boom under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The largest token has jumped about 30 per cent since the US election on November 5 and hit an all-time high of US$89,599 early on Tuesday. The climb then moderated, leaving the cryptocurrency at US$87,800 as of 8.27am in Hong Kong.Trump has vowed friendlier crypto rules and his Republican Party is tightening its grip on Congress to push through his agenda. Other pledges include setting up a strategic US bitcoin stockpile and boosting domestic mining of the token.His stance is a sharp break from a crackdown on the divisive industry by the Securities & Exchange Commission under President Joe Biden’s administration. The shift has energised speculative buying of large and small tokens alike, raising the value of digital assets to about US$3.1 trillion, CoinGecko data show.Bitcoin is in “beast mode,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “The question for traders not already set is whether there is still room to chase this red-hot play or wait for a slight retracement and for some of the heat to come out of the impulsive trend.”In the options market, investors are lining up bets that bitcoin will pass US$100,000 as soon as the end of the year, according to data from the Deribit exchange. Meanwhile, software firm MicroStrategy – the largest publicly-traded corporate holder of bitcoin outside the exchange-traded fund (ETF) sector – bought about 27,200 bitcoin for some US$2 billion between October 31 and November 10.Traders for now are paying little heed to questions such as how quickly Trump will implement his agenda or whether a strategic stockpile is a realistic step.

