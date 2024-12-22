Bitcoin's (BTC) $2.25 billion exchange outflow could drive its resurgence to an all-time high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped 5% over the past week and is currently trading at $96,905, falling below the critical $100,000 mark.

Bitcoin Sees Decline in Selloffs

Interestingly, the recent decline has not sparked a wave of sell-offs. This suggests that the bullish sentiment remains strong, and market participants expect the coin’s price to rise back above $100,000 in the near term.According to CryptoQuant’s data, BTC net outflows from cryptocurrency exchanges over the past week have exceeded $2.5 billion. Net outflows from exchanges track the amount of coins or tokens withdrawn from exchange wallets.When an asset’s exchange outflow spikes, it indicates a shift towards holding assets in private wallets rather than trading or selling. This often signals a bullish sentiment, as investors may expect prices to rise.Commenting on its implications for Bitcoin, pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst KriptoBaykusV2 noted in a recent report:

“If the trend of Bitcoin outflows continues, this could reduce selling pressure in the market. With fewer Bitcoin available on exchanges and demand staying the same or increasing, prices could see upward momentum.”

Additionally, the coin’s positive funding rate supports the likelihood of this upward projection in the near term. Currently, the funding rate in perpetual futures markets stands at 0.0081.

