Bitcoin surges past $82,000 in historic high
Bitcoin's price soared to a record-breaking $82,197 early Monday, continuing a significant rally in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's win.This marks a 19.5% increase from last week, as the cryptocurrency market responds to Trump’s pro-crypto stance and the victory of several crypto-supportive candidates in down-ballot races, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
While estimates have varied slightly, most analysts agreed a Trump win would lead to a boom in cryptocurrency prices. Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chhugani said Bitcoin can rise to $80,000 to $90,000 over the next two months if the “pro-crypto candidate” Trump won. Last month, Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick wrote he expects Bitcoin to hit $125,000 by the end of the year in the event of a Trump win.
Trump has embraced the crypto industry as a counter to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stricter regulatory approach under President Joe Biden, vowing to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet.”
Trump’s pro-crypto stance marks a reverse course from his previous skepticism of the industry, which he called a “scam” and a disaster waiting to happen in 2021. Trump has vowed “to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires into the future,” he told an audience at a bitcoin conference in Nashville in July, and he has repeatedly promised to “fire” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who has taken more than 100 regulatory actions against crypto during his tenure.