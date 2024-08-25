Bitcoin traders eye $68K target as $64K level holds steady

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin traders are closely watching to see if the cryptocurrency can maintain its position above the crucial $64,000 threshold, as this will influence the potential for a rise towards $68,000.

The $64,000 level has been challenging to hold since Bitcoin reclaimed it three weeks ago, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Crypto traders have identified a pattern in BTC’s price chart that suggests a possible rally toward its 2021 all-time highs. In an August 24 analysis video, the pseudonymous trader, Mister Crypto, highlighted that if Bitcoin can decisively break above the $64,000 level, a swift move toward $68,000 is “very likely.” Bitcoin hasn’t touched this level since the end of last month.According to TradingView, BTC is trading at $64,141 as of the latest update. Although it broke above $64,000 on August 23 for the first time in 20 days, it has struggled to hold this level, briefly retracing towards $63,500.The recent price action followed remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which boosted investor confidence in forthcoming interest rate cuts—though no specific timeline was provided.Previously, $64,000 served as a key support level for BTC, especially after the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 11. However, the market downturn on August 5, dubbed “Crypto Black Monday,” turned this support into a resistance level.Mister Crypto cautioned that Bitcoin is unlikely to make significant moves over the weekend, predicting that its price will likely consolidate around current levels.Another crypto trader, Elja, told their 684,400 followers on X (formerly Twitter) that “It’s time for bulls to push BTC towards $68K-$70K.” Elja’s optimism is partly based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which currently stands at 66.11, suggesting the crypto is not yet overbought but approaching the region. For comparison, during BTC’s all-time high of $73,679 in March this year, the RSI surged to 79.79.As traders keep a close eye on these levels, the next few days could be pivotal in determining Bitcoin’s near-term direction.

News.Az