Bitcoin’s price to reach $ 55 000

In recent years, investments in bitcoin will exceed gold for its popularity and its value will reach $ 20,000.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru that the due statement came from Thomas Lee, one of the key strategy experts at Wall Street, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors Consulting Company. T. Lee said that by 2022, price of the bitcoin will rise to $ 55,000.

The analyst believes, stock prices in the US stock market that rose in recent years will start to decline. This, in turn, will greatly increase the interest in bitcoin issued with limited number.Comparing Bitcoin with gold, Lee said that given the rapid growth of gold production, it is possible to assume that the interest of investors will move from gold to bitcoin in recent years.

