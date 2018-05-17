Yandex metrika counter

Black gold' found in three provinces of Turkey

Oil fields have been discovered in three provinces of Turkey,according to the Turkish official newspaper Resmi Gazete.

The message reads that the oil has been found in the provinces of Mardin, Sirnak and Bitlis. The potential of the discovered oil fields is currently being assessed.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Berat Albayrak said that Turkey will expand the work on hydrocarbon exploration in the coming years.

News.Az 

