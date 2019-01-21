Black January martyrs commemorated in UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the UK and the Azerbaijan House Culture and Friendship Centre, an event to commemorate the 20 January victims has been held in London, AZERTAC reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Tahir Taghizade highlighted the 20 January tragedy.

Other speakers at the event drew the audience’s attention to the military crime which was committed by the Soviet armed forces against the Azerbaijani people.

The event then featured the screening of a documentary highlighting the bloody January events.

News.Az

