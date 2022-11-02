Black Sea grain export deal to resume: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Black Sea grain deal will resume as of midday on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced after having talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"After our phone conversation with Putin yesterday, as of noon today, grain shipments will continue as previously planned," Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament.

Erdogan said he will have a phone call later on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia announced Saturday that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

News.Az