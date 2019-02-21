Yandex metrika counter

Blast hits minibus carrying oil workers in eastern Syria; 20 killed

Nearly two dozen people have lost their lives and a number of others sustained injuries when a powerful bomb explosion struck a minibus carrying workers employed in a major oil facility in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a car rigged with explosives was detonated remotely in the town of al-Shuhayl, close to an oil field, which serves as a base for the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Britain-based group added that six members of the Kurdish-led SDF were also killed as they escorted the workers.

Activists with relatives in the area said many of the young men in the blown-up minibus had come from work in the nearby al-Omar field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but it bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Daesh Takfiri terror group.

