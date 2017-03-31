Yandex metrika counter

Blast in Pakistan kills 5, injures 40

An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Report informs citing Reuters.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

