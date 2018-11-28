Blast near chemical plant in northern China kills 22

Blast near chemical plant in northern China kills 22

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion early Wednesday near a chemical plant in northern China killed at least 22 people and injured 22 others, Anadolu Agency reported.

The blast occurred in Zhangjiakou, a city in Hebei province near Beijing, the local government in Zhangjiakou said on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

The injured were rushed to hospitals.

A fire that erupted after the explosion was brought under control and roughly 50 vehicles were damaged, including trucks.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blast.

News.Az

News.Az