Blast targets bazaar in Pakistan, at least 31 killed - UPDATED

A bomb smuggled into a market inside a carton killed as many as 31 people in northern Pakistan Friday, according to officials, BBC reported.

The explosion, in Kalya in Orakzai Agency, took place just before 9 a.m. local time (10.30 p.m. ET Wednesday), according to Khalid Iqbal, police deputy commissioner in Orakzai. The majority of the dead were Shia, he added.

The blast took place in the vegetable section of the market, Iqbal said.

At least 51 people were injured, 17 critically, according to Amin Ullah, the District Administrator for Kalaya. They have been moved to the larger towns of Kohat and Peshawar via ambulance, Ullah said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

An explosion in the town of Hangu in Pakistan’s province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed at least 25 and left about 35 wounded, TASS reports referring to the Geo TV broadcaster.

According to the TV channel, the explosion took place at the entrance to a religious facility located in the town’s market square. All wounded have been taken to hospitals.

Law enforcers have cordoned off areas near the blast site. The cause of the explosion is under consideration, an investigation is underway.

