Blast wounds 17 people in Iran’s Shiraz
- 03 Jun 2017 05:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122278
- World
A blast at a shopping mall in the south-central Iranian city of Shiraz has wounded 17 people late Friday, the Russia-based English language Sputnik news agency reported, APA reports quoting Al-Arabiya.
The blast took place at Nasr Boulevard 1 am local time.
Sputnik cited unconfirmed reports when it said that a gas pipe explosion could have caused the blast.
News.Az