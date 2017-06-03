Yandex metrika counter

Blast wounds 17 people in Iran’s Shiraz

The blast took place at Nasr Boulevard.

A blast at a shopping mall in the south-central Iranian city of Shiraz has wounded 17 people late Friday, the Russia-based English language Sputnik news agency reported, APA reports quoting Al-Arabiya.
 
The blast took place at Nasr Boulevard 1 am local time.
 
Sputnik cited unconfirmed reports when it said that a gas pipe explosion could have caused the blast.

