Blinken accepts Lavrov’s invitation to meet on Feb 23

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold a meeting on February 23, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"He has accepted the offer, he will be engaging, I should say, with his Russian counterpart next Wednesday unless, of course, they invade," Psaki said.

Finland and Switzerland were earlier reported as venues for the next possible meeting between Lavrov and Blinken. Russia’s Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin pointed out that the potential venue and location of the meeting were being negotiated.

On February 17, Russia handed to the United States its reply to Washington’s response on security measures in Europe.

News.Az