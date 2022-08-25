Blinken appoints advisor for Caucasus negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations, according to the press service of the US State Department, News.Az reports.

Blinken noted that the US is committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a long-term political settlement.

“Ambassador Reeker will engage bilaterally, with like-minded partners such as the European Union to facilitate direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az