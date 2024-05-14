Blinken arrives in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of US support

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, marking the inaugural visit of a Biden administration representative to Ukraine after the long-awaited approval of supplementary US funding to the conflict-affected nation, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“I returned to Kyiv today to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression,” Blinken said on X.The top US diplomat is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and deliver an address later on Tuesday, emphasizing the comprehensive support provided by the US to Ukraine, spanning military, economic, energy, and democratic institution-building realms, CNN cited a senior US official as saying.In the face of Ukrainian setbacks in combat, Blinken aims to convey a “strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians,” the official said.The visit occurs as Russia persists in its recent incursion into northeastern Ukraine, following numerous substantial advancements in the region over the past week.These developments signify Moscow's most substantial progress since Kyiv's forces regained control of Kharkiv in late summer 2022.Blinken's journey also coincides with US President Joe Biden's signing of a $95 billion foreign aid package, which allocates nearly $61 billion for Ukraine.“The secretary’s mission here is really to talk about how our supplemental assistance is going to be executed in a fashion that helps shore up their defenses, enable them to increasingly take back the initiative on the battlefield looking forward,” CNN quoted the US official as saying.Blinken will also discuss “other steps that we’re taking to provide long-term assurance and commitment on the security front to the Ukrainians, including our bilateral security agreement,” the official added.In his fourth trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, Blinken is also set to hold meetings with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, along with engagements with civil society and private sector stakeholders, according to the State Department.They will “discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new US security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine’s economic recovery,” said the State Department.

News.Az