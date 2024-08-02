Blinken discusses Middle East situation with Saudi Arabian FM
- 02 Aug 2024 09:27
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Weisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the situation in the Middle East.This was reported by Saudi Arabian media.
During the talks, the parties reviewed the latest developments in the region and stressed the importance of reducing escalation and achieving a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
At the same time, the foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the situation in Sudan.