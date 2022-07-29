Blinken-Lavrov call may take place soon: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may soon hold a phone conversation.

The US expects that the phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov will happen in the upcoming days, Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov will respond to the call request as soon his schedule makes it possible.

“Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will devote attention to this request when time allows. Right now, his international contact schedule is packed with real businesses: the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent and bilateral meetings,” she added.

News.Az