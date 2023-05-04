Blinken sums up meeting results with FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia in US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has summed up the results of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.az reports.

The meeting was held at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs.

The main topic of the talks was the peace agreement.

He noted that progress has been made in the negotiations and that the peace agreement between the two countries is achievable.

