Blinken to attend G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy this weekend

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting this weekend in Italy, the State Department announced on Friday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Blinken will travel to Anagni and Fiuggi, Italy and Vatican City from Nov. 23-27, according to spokesman Matthew Miller."In Anagni and Fiuggi, the Secretary will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to discuss a range of issues with partners, including conflicts in the Middle East, Russia’s war against Ukraine, Indo-Pacific security, and the ongoing crises in both Haiti and Sudan," Miller said in a statement.After the meeting, Blinken will travel to Vatican City for a "meeting with Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin, and Cardinal Gallagher to discuss pressing international concerns, including the Middle East and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine."The G7 is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and US. The EU also takes part in the group, represented at summits by the presidents of the European Council and European Commission.

News.Az