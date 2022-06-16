Yandex metrika counter

Blinken's assistant thanked Azerbaijan

Blinken's assistant thanked Azerbaijan

"I thank Azerbaijan for its humanitarian support to Ukraine," US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said at a press conference, News.az reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has expressed its position on this issue.


"I would like to remind you of President Aliyev's visit to Kyiv," Karen Donfried said.



