Blinken's assistant thanked Azerbaijan
"I thank Azerbaijan for its humanitarian support to Ukraine," US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said at a press conference, News.az reports.
According to him, Azerbaijan has expressed its position on this issue.
"I would like to remind you of President Aliyev's visit to Kyiv," Karen Donfried said.