Blood donation action held in Moscow at Leyla Aliyeva's initiative  

More than 40 Azerbaijani students took part in the action.

The National Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology (NMI DGOI) after Dmitry Rogachev held a blood donation action for children "Blood has no nation" at the initiative of vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

"A charity event organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia (AMOR) was held at the NMI DGOI at the initiative of the vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva. Azerbaijani students and young people who study and live in Moscow took part in it. Like many other projects implemented under the leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, our today's event on donating blood, to which the representatives of the Azerbaijan Youth Association is a participant, is exclusively charitable. We call this action very symbolic. I think the name speaks for itself. We very much want the children to never get sick. But, unfortunately, nearly 6,000 children in Russia are diagnosed with oncological diseases every year. And with today's action, as well as the blood collected, we really want and hope to get involved in the recovery of children being treated at the Russian Children's Oncology Center, Immunology and Hematology," said AMOR Board member Emin Hajiyev.

He stressed that compensation which will be transferred to the hospital account is paid to donors

It should be noted that the donor action "Blood has no nation" has been held for more than 10 years. It takes place not only in Moscow, but also in other regions of the Russian Federation. Every year thousands of young people take part in it, and the collected funds are used for the treatment of sick children.

